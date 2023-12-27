Chase Harmer, An Entrepreneur And Philanthropist, To Soon Launch Wishes.Inc, A Fundraising Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chase Harmer, An Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, to Soon Launch Wishes, a Fundraising Platform

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Chase Harmer, a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, is set to make a groundbreaking impact on the world of charitable giving with the launch of Wishes, a revolutionary fundraising platform. Wishes aims to redefine transparency in charitable donations, allowing donors worldwide to have a clear understanding of where their contributions go and how they make a meaningful impact on individuals and communities.

Chase Harmer, a distinguished graduate of California State Polytechnic University - Ponoma, has a proven track record of success in the business world. Before venturing into the world of philanthropy, Harmer founded several successful companies, including ProfitPay, an online payments company, and Titanium Payments, a payment processing company.

Harmer says that he is launching Wishes out of a long-seated passion for giving back to society. To quote him,

"I have always wanted to create a platform that not only allows people to contribute to causes that matter to them but also ensures complete transparency in the donation process. Through Wishes, my dream is coming true.

Wishes is not just another fundraising platform; it's a public charity that empowers donors to make contributions with direct, tangible impacts. The platform offers a unique feature that allows users to control exactly where their donations are directed, ensuring their money goes to the people, causes, or crises that matter most to them."

One standout feature of Wishes is its integration with credit card rewards. Donors not only contribute to social impact but also receive cash back rewards through their credit cards, such as airfare or hotel benefits. The platform goes a step further by making these contributions tax-deductible, allowing users to give back while enjoying financial benefits.

In an innovative move, Wishes transforms donations into a Mastercard with flashbacks, creating a seamless and rewarding experience for donors. This unique approach ensures that every contribution has a lasting impact, not only on the recipients but also on the individuals who generously give.

Wishes also boasts a user-friendly portal that offers a diverse range of charitable opportunities. Donors can explore various causes, crises, and community projects, making it easy to find initiatives that align with their values. The portal provides detailed information about each cause, empowering donors to make informed decisions about their contributions.

Chase Harmer envisions Wishes as a catalyst for positive change, where every dollar donated results in a visible and meaningful impact. To quote him,

We want to revolutionize the way people give, making it a transparent and rewarding experience. Wishes is more than a platform; it's a movement for positive change.

As Wishes prepares for its official launch, the philanthropic community eagerly awaits the positive transformations it is poised to bring to the world of charitable giving. Chase Harmer's commitment to transparency, coupled with his successful entrepreneurial background, positions Wishes as a game-changer in the philanthropic landscape.

