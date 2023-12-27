Venezuela Enhances Military In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Venezuela's Armed Forces focused on modernizing its military arsenal across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and National Guard.



The Navy notably introduced new equipment, signaling a broad enhancement strategy.



Operational deployments continued with joint operations targeting irregular armed groups, especially in southern regions.



The focus also shifted to the Guyana Esequiba border, reflecting Venezuela's territorial claims.



Here, the government intensified its presence, forming the Guayana Esequiba state and operational zones for defense.



Pending projects like the Multipurpose Helicopter Maintenance and Repair Center (Cemareh) marked a significant step in military self-sufficiency.



The delayed center, contracted to Russia's Rosoboronexport, received its first aircraft for inspection in January.







The Army progressed in recuperating Western-origin materials, including heavy weaponry and aircraft.



Meanwhile, the Navy showcased new vessels and advanced the maintenance and recovery of its fleet and marine weaponry.



The Air Force experienced setbacks with two air accidents but remained active with operational exercises. These included deploying various aircraft for combat and training purposes.



The National Guard also updated its arsenal, focusing on recovering armored vehicles and enhancing its operational capacity.



This continued equipment upgrade across all military branches signifies Venezuela's commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities.



As 2023 unfolded, Venezuela's military enhancements and strategic deployments reflected a nation steadfast in fortifying its defense and asserting its territorial claims.



These efforts, amidst regional tensions and internal objectives, showcase a country navigating complex geopolitical and security landscapes.

MENAFN27122023007421016031ID1107662934