2024 Paraguayans chose Brazil as their preferred vacation spot, reports the Paraguayan Association of Travel Agencies and Tourism Companies (Asatur).



Marta Chamorro, the vice president , revealed that all Brazil travel packages had sold out by August, leaving latecomers facing steep prices.



Prices for these summer packages started between $950 and $1,100 but have now jumped to $1,400 to $2,000.



The surge reflects the high demand and the limited availability of travel deals.



Brazil's appeal lies in its proximity, similar language, and diverse destinations, from vibrant cities to tranquil beaches.



Other favored spots include Argentina, known for its spring-like summers, Colombia's historic Cartagena, and the picturesque Caribbean.



While January packages to the Caribbean were around $1,700 to $1,900, they now approach $2,500.







The tourism industry in Paraguay rebounded in 2023 after the pandemic, setting a positive precedent for 2024.

Paraguayans Favor Brazil for 2024 Vacations

Chamorro predicts this upward trend will continue as travelers seek new experiences and adventures.



As Paraguayans look forward to their vacations, the trend highlights Brazil' allure and the broader regional appeal for travelers.



This movement signifies a growing desire for exploration and relaxation in familiar yet exciting locales.

