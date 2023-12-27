Ibovespa Sees Minor Changes; Dollar Gains

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Following its recent record high, the Ibovespa index is experiencing minimal movement today.



Trading at 133,577 points at 11 AM (Brasília time), it reflects a cautious market mood.



In a related development, the U.S. dollar is trading higher at R$ 4.83. This marks a 0.22% increase. Currency movements often mirror market uncertainties.



In the commodities realm, oil prices are retreating slightly. This pullback comes after a 2% rise yesterday.



That increase was due to Middle East tensions, which pushed oil above $80 per barrel.



Turning to domestic matters, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced a plan. This plan will reinstate taxes on diesel in early 2024.



New measures to balance this tax will be revealed by Thursday (28). These steps aim to counteract the payroll tax relief.







Today's financial agenda is also important. The National Treasury will share the Central Government's primary fiscal results .



They will also provide a monthly debt report. These releases help investors understand the government's financial health.



Additionally, the third update of Ibovespa's theoretical portfolio is noteworthy. Valid from January to April, it includes key stocks.



Casas Bahia remains, and Cteep is added. Major shares like Vale, Petrobras PN, Itaú Unibanco, Petrobras ON, and Bradesco hold significant portions in this portfolio.



In the U.S., stock futures are stable. The S&P 500 is close to its peak. This steadiness in U.S. markets often influences global market trends.

Most traded shares

The most traded shares this morning are varied. They include Magazine Luiza, Petrobras PN, Itaú Unibanco, Hapvida, and Raízen.



High trading activity in these stocks indicates investor interest.



Regarding performance, Ibovesp closed higher yesterday, gaining 0.59% to 133,533 points.



This rise is significant for market trends. The trading volume was R$ 515.286.700.



Top gainers were Locaweb, Petroreconcavo, and Cielo. On the other hand, Sabesp, Cogna, and Grupo Soma saw declines.



These changes reflect shifting investor sentiments. To summarize, Ibovespa's slight movements today follow a period of gains.



The interplay of commodity prices, fiscal measures, and international trends shapes these dynamics. Understanding these factors is crucial for grasping market behavior.

