Milei’S Agenda: Freedom Through Law

He aims to address tax, criminal, energy, and electoral matters. The move signals a significant shift in policy direction.



Executive spokesperson Manuel Adorni announced this to the media at Casa Rosada. He mentioned that these reforms are deep, urgent, and necessary.



They focus on improving the lives of Argentinians by enhancing freedom.



The package, inspired by historical figure Juan Bautista Alberdi , reflects a respect for tradition and progress.



Juan Bautista Alberdi was a prominent Argentine lawyer, diplomat, and intellectual who played a key role in drafting the Argentine Constitution of 1853.







He advocated for a system of government that incorporated principles of liberalism and representative democracy, drawing inspiration from the U.S. and European models.



Milei admires Alberdi's contribution to Argentina's first Constitution. He sees this as a foundation for future liberty.



The Legislative Power now holds the package. It will decide the country's path forward. Adorni hopes the lawmakers will choose freedom and progress over decline.



Specifics of the laws remain under wraps until December 27. However, the president has already signaled his intent to make broad changes.



He discussed modifying 30 out of 366 articles in a recent national address.

Encourage privatization

These modifications include removing price controls and altering public company ownership rules.



The intent is to encourage privatization and economic flexibility. Changes to the Customs Code aim to enhance export activities.



Additionally, the president seeks to deregulate satellite internet services. This move would allow new players like Starlink to enter the market.



Owned by Elon Musk, Starlink represents modernization and innovation.



In summary, President Milei's legislative package marks a bold step. It seeks to revitalize Argentina's economy and society through comprehensive reforms.



The nation now looks to its lawmakers to decide the future course.

