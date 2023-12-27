Ecuador’S New Maximum-Security Prisons Amid Rising Violence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Ecuador is set to embark on a critical initiative, commencing the construction of high-security prisons across the nation.



President Daniel Noboa initiates this by laying the foundation stone on January 12. This news comes from Mónica Palencia , the acting Interior Minister.



The plan addresses a pressing issue. Over 30,000 individuals are currently incarcerated in Ecuador.



Just this year, authorities detained nearly 1,000 members of criminal groups. The need for secure facilities is clear.



While the initial plan suggested building around four prisons, Palencia hints at a potentially larger number.



President Noboa hopes for a swift construction, targeting around three months, though technical factors might affect this timeline.







To manage these facilities, the government looks to the youth. They plan to recruit individuals who have completed their military service.



This approach aims to fill the gap in prison staff effectively. President Noboa made a commitment during his campaign.



He promised maximum-security prisons to isolate dangerous criminals, better control the prison population, and reduce overcrowding.



This project is a step towards fulfilling that promise. It represents a significant move to enhance safety and order within Ecuador's penitentiary system.



As the project unfolds, it will mark a new phase in the country's approach to criminal justice and public safety.

Background

In 2023, Ecuador surpassed Venezuela as the Latin American country with the highest murder rate.



Renato Rivera, a crime observatory coordinator, reported this shift. In 2022, Ecuador's murder rate reached 25.7 per 100,000 people.



This number was the nation's highest on record. The increase focused mainly in Esmeraldas, Guayaquil, and Los Ríos.



By September, Ecuador's rate had climbed to 42.8. In contrast, Venezuela's rate was slightly lower at 40.8. Honduras followed with a rate of 35.1.



These statistics reflect a significant regional issue. Rivera predicts 7,500 to 8,000 intentional deaths by year-end.



This surge would push the rate to 45 per 100,000 people. Thus, Ecuador might become Latin America's most violent country.



This rise comes when a new government launches the Phoenix Plan. Guayaquil, a major port city, has seen murder rates double from last year.

