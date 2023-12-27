UP School Timings Changed Due To Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 28 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has announced holidays for schools in various cities on Thursday and Friday, while the class timing has also been rescheduled due to thick fog, as authorities declared, late on Wednesday.

In Ghaziabad, the timing for all schools from Class 1 to 8 has been changed to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., stated the order by the District Education Officer.

In Aligarh, schools under all boards from Class 1 to 12, including those under Aligarh Muslim University, will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, according to the order issued by the District Magistrate.

Similarly, in Mathura, the timing of classes has been changed to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials also announced that schools in Jalaun will be closed until December 31 for Classes from 1 to 8.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared a winter vacation for 15 days, starting from December 31, 2023, to January 14, 2024, as a cold wave grips north India.

On Wednesday, a thick layer of smog covered Uttar Pradesh, affecting normal life.

In certain areas, the visibility plunged to less than 20 metres. At least eight people were killed and 30 others injured in separate road collisions in various parts of the state due to the heavy fog.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog is expected to continue on Thursday and Friday as well.

--IANS

amita/sha