GymNation Announces the Launch of Middle East's First Podcast Studio within a Gym in Partnership with Poddster

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The collaboration of these two frontrunners will see the launch of the first studio in 2024 GymNation, a leading gym operator in the UAE has entered into an exciting partnership with Poddster, to set up the Middle East's inaugural podcast studio within a gym. This groundbreaking collaboration, set to launch in January 2024 at GymNation's Motor City branch, marks a significant milestone in the intersection of fitness and content creation.

The Motor City studio will serve as a dynamic hub for health and fitness-related content, providing influencers, athletes, health professionals, and fitness enthusiasts with a unique platform to share their stories, insights, and expertise. This partnership between Poddster and GymNation aims to seamlessly blend content creation with physical well-being, offering a transformative experience to the market.

Vuk Zlatarov, Co-founder & CEO of Poddster, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating,“This partnership is not just about co-locating a podcast studio within a gym; it's about merging Poddster's expertise in podcast production with GymNation's distinction as the largest gym in the Middle East. By joining forces, we're pioneering a space that intertwines content creation with physical well-being, offering a unique experience to the market.”

Loren Holland, CEO of GymNation, echoed this sentiment, saying, "We are excited about our collaboration with Poddster as it represents a strategic convergence between fitness and content creation. Poddster's strong reputation in the podcasting domain aligns with GymNation's commitment to innovation, and the partnership will provide people with an inspiring space for connection and personal growth."

The strategic partnership plans to expand the podcast studio collaboration across additional GymNation facilities in Dubai and beyond. While the primary focus is on the health and fitness industry, the studio will welcome podcasters and creators from various backgrounds without discrimination. What's more, both GymNation members and non-members will have recording access.

About GymNation:

GymNation, founded in 2018 by Loren Holland, Frank Afeaki, and Ant Martland, emerged with a transformative mission to make health and fitness accessible and affordable for all. With 11 facilities across the UAE, GymNation has become a trailblazer in breaking barriers that have long-constrained fitness enthusiasts. The brand's commitment to affordability and flexibility is evident in its memberships starting from AED 99/SAR 99 per month, coupled with no-contract options.

GymNation's strategic partnerships, including collaborations with the United Arab Emirates Rugby Federation and British boxing champion Amir Khan, showcase its significance in the Middle East's fitness landscape. The brand's dedication to inclusivity is exemplified through its collaboration with Heroes of Hope, empowering People of Determination through fitness.

GymNation has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious 2023 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award within the Gym, Wellness, and Health Clubs category, solidifying its standing among the top 10% of global listings on TripAdvisor.

As GymNation continues to innovate and redefine accessibility, its core principle remains unchanged: to ensure that every individual, regardless of background or experience, encounters a transformative and remarkable fitness journey.

