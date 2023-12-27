Hospital Sepsis: Fibrin Sheath Complications From Polyurethane PICC Lines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Central venous line bloodstream infections can lead to brain damage, bedsores, kidney failure, amputations, and death

- Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“The fibrin sheath causes a confined space that surrounds the distal time of the PICC line, which restricted the flow of the injected contrast.” ... Dr. Brent Burbridge. Canadian Association of Radiologist Journal 63 (2012) 323-328.

What else did Dr. Burbridge say in Bard PowerPICC Solo2 vs. Cook Turbo-Ject: A Tale of Two PICCs?

“Occlusion developed in 3 Cook PICCs, 2 of which were encased by fibrin sheath formation. The event rate of fibrin sheath formation for the Cook PICC was 3.0/1000 catheter days. The third catheter in this cohort was totally occluded and had to be removed. It was suspected that 3 of the Bard PICCS and 3 of the Cook PICCs became infected: event rates of 3.3/1000 and 4.6/1000 catheter days, respectively. All of these catheters were removed on the ward, and none of these cases had cultures performed.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney,“The problem is that PICC lines often stay in over 10 days, so rates of bloodstream infections caused by PICC lines are a real problem. Polyurethane catheter tubing triggers the formation of a fibrin sheath that causes occlusion and increases the risk of bloodstream infections. There is safer tubing that reduces the natural fibrin sheaths and reduces infections.”

Dr. Vigna adds,“Central venous line bloodstream infections are brutal because they take a patient off their anticipated course of recovery to outcomes that include brain damage, bedsores, kidney failure, amputations, and death. There are safer materials that reduce these risks.”

Dr. Vigna concludes,“Hospital acquired bloodstream infections cause the worst outcomes from sepsis. Hospital acquired bacteria are often resistant to antibiotics and are more difficult to treat. Neonates, children, and adults of all ages should not bear the risk of infections and should have access to devices that meaningfully reduce the risk of infections. There are safer devices available.”

What is sepsis? Multiple organ damage from inflammation due to infection that may result in organ damage to the brain, kidney, heart, liver, and lung.

What is septic shock? A life-threatening condition that causes dangerously low blood pressure because of infection that may result in amputations of fingers and toes, brain damage, kidney failure, ventilator dependence, oxygen dependence, and nerve damage.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who represents those with serious injuries cause by defective medical devices including PICC line and Med-Ports that lead to sepsis. He represents the injured with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent the most injured across the country.

