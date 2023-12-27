ACM Research To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (Nasdaq: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.
January 8 th , 2024: UBS Greater China Conference 2024 at Pudong Shangri-La Hotel in Shanghai January 16 th , 2024: 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference (Virtual)
Management will be available for one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at the Needham conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.
About ACM Research, Inc.
ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit .
© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a TM symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
| In the United States:
| The Blueshirt Group
Yujia Zhai
+1 (860) 214-0809
...
|
|
| In China:
| The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
...
