Rxsight, Inc. To Present At The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
RxSight's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at: .
About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDDTM) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at
Company Contact:
Shelley B. Thunen
Chief Financial Officer
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
...
