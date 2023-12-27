Oxford: Owner Of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer And Johnny Was To Participate In The ICR Conference 2024

About Oxford Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company® and Duck Head® lifestyle brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at .

