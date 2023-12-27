Brighten Haiti Announces The Live Virtual Grand Opening Of Its New Solar Training Center In Haiti On MLK Day All Welcome

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

St. Matthews school gets electricity and computer lab for the first time in its history.

The Brighten Haiti Solar Training Center gets solar energy on its new training facility, to provide electricity and serve as a live training lab.

Students at the St Matthews school get computer lab thanks to Bethel UMC Computers for Education and Brighten Haiti.

Brighten Haiti to Make History in 2024 with the Inauguration of its Pioneering Solar Training Center in Cap-Haitien Broadcast live via Zoom.

- Kevin Keene - Founder, Brighten HaitiCAP-HAITIEN, HAITI, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- US Based nonprofit, Brighten Haiti is thrilled to announce the virtual Grand Opening of its innovative Solar Training Center in Cap-Haitien. This landmark event, titled "Discover the Power of Change," will take place on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, January 15, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM PT, and will be accessible via a Zoom meeting.This grand opening is more than just the unveiling of a new facility. It is a celebration of hope, transformation, and the inspiring journey of our young apprentices. These remarkable individuals have risen from a life without electricity to become harbingers of change in their communities, harnessing the power of solar energy to make a real difference.Our apprentices are not just learning to install solar panels; they are lighting up schools, powering essential equipment in clinics and hospitals, and bringing sustainable energy solutions to areas that need them most. Their work is a tribute to the lives and legacies of Walt Ratterman and Dr. Bjoern Seipel, whose vision and dedication have been instrumental in this project.Event Details:- Virtual Grand Opening of Brighten Haiti Solar Training Center- Date and Time: Monday, January 15, 2024, 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM PT- Location: Live broadcast from Cap-Haitien, Haiti- Register for the Zoom meeting:Special Features:- Meet our apprentices and hear their inspiring stories.- Experience a virtual tour of the new training facility.- Learn about the impact of solar energy in Haitian communities.- Engage with key figures and supporters of Brighten Haiti.- Learn why 2024 is going to be a pivotal year for getting communities in Haiti electricity, computer labs and high-speed Internet Access.We invite journalists, supporters, and all those interested in sustainable development and renewable energy to join us in this momentous occasion. Witness firsthand how Brighten Haiti and its apprentices are making a tangible difference in the lives of many.For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact Kevin Keene at (503) 332-9029 or ....

