(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As Highest Award Globally, AlUla Falcon Cup Evidence for Success of King Abdulaziz Festival

ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Kingdom stresses that it is a global destination for falcons and falconers, where the period spanning between December 28 and January 5, the world will be on a date with the largest ever awards in the history of falcon competitions in the world. The Saudi Falcons Club, in partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla, is preparing to organize the first edition of the AlUla Falcon Cup 2023 in AlUla governorate, with awards totaling SAR60 million.AlUla Falcon Cup is an extension of the success of the recently concluded King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, in which the elite of the most prominent local and international falconers competed in the awards of Al-Milwah and Al-Mazayen competitions, realizing an international achievement by entering Guinness World Records for the third time in its history as being the largest falconry competition in the world in terms of participating falcons, with 2,654 falcons from eight countries participating in the event, as part of the leadership's concern and continued support to preserve the cultural heritage of the Kingdom, in accordance with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.The AlUla Falcon Cup's awards reach SAR60 million and the competition is the largest in the value of its awards internationally, with selected local and international falconers participating in four tracks in Al-Milwah and Al-Mazayen competitions.This is part of promoting the legacy of the Kingdom's falconers, celebrating the authentic culture and hobby, presenting it to the world from the Kingdom's land, raising environmental awareness, protecting wildlife, and supporting local falconers and encouraging them to develop and sustain their skills.

Abdulrhman Alaabsi

SFC

email us here