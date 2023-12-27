EL Investors Have Opportunity To Lead The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities

fraud class action lawsuit against The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. ("Estee Lauder" or the "Company") (NYSE: EL ).

Class Period: August 18, 2022 – May 2, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 5, 2024

Investors suffering losses on their Estee Lauder investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that the Company was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, and increased inventory levels. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed revenue guidance for fiscal 2023.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

learn more

about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

[email protected] , or visit our website at .

