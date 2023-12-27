AFRICA TRAVEL AND INVESTMENT SUMMIT - USA 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATIS USA 2024 is the first ever high-profile event that takes into consideration the needs from Africa's Tourism Industry to the real target market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Africa Travel and Investment Summit (ATIS) 2024 will take place from June 25th to 27th at the Empire Plaza Convention Center in New York City. The event is organized by Tokende Africa LLC, a company dedicated to supporting African businesses and promoting tourism and investment opportunities in the continent.ATIS 2024 is a three-day event that will bring together investors, government representatives, tourism experts, and entrepreneurs with a vested interest in advancing Africa's tourism industry. The event will feature conference sessions, B2B meetings, speed marketing, networking, and site visits to project locations and investment opportunities in Africa.Some of the speakers and panelists at ATIS 2024 include:- H.E Ambassador Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, African Union Commission in charge of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Durable Development- Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank- Mr. Babio El-Kir Moudachirou, Executive Secretary of the Africa Tourism Organization and CEO of ID Territoires- Grant Fowls, Author, Social Entrepreneur for the project Rhino Alliance- Michael Balogun, CEO and Founder of Xtrm Tour2Nigeria Ltd- Alain St Ange, Former Minister of Tourism of Seychelles and Head of Saint Ange Tourism Consultancy- Gbenga Omotayo, CEO of USAfrica Business HubMore high-profile speakers will be confirming their presence in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for updates.The theme of ATIS 2024 is "Selling Africa As One", which reflects the vision of Tokende Africa to showcase the diversity and potential of the continent as a single destination for tourism and investment. The event will also highlight the achievements and challenges of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to create a single market for goods and services, facilitate free movement of people, and enhance economic integration among African countries.ATIS 2024 is expected to attract over 3,000 delegates from around the world, including international and local media, trade visitors, and buyers. The event will also feature a start-up pavilion and a sustainability village, where innovative and eco-friendly solutions for the tourism sector will be showcased.The Africa Travel and Investment Summit 2024 opens door of opportunities to Tourism and Travel companies, Government Investment Agencies, National Tourism Boards, NGOs and Associations to schowcase their products and services, and expand their market and reach new market.To register for ATIS 2024, please visit the website or call +13852401005. Early bird discounts are available until May 31, 2024.For more information, please contact:Name: Marie A. Lundu.Title: Business AssociateEmail: ...Phone: +13852401006

