10 Plus Brand Is Recognized With Two Best Of The Best Champion And Global Awards For 2023

These 2023 awards are given to the top 10% of Clutch global winners based on client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 10 Plus Brand, a full service digital agency, known globally as a top brand strategy, brand building and marketing company, has won two "best of the best" 2023 awards: The Champion Award and the Global Award from Clutch, a prestigious B2B service ranking provider.

These awards recognize 10 Plus Brand as a top-rated leader in brand strategy, digital marketing, branding, content creation, and brand management space. 10 Plus Brand specializes in serving post merger rebranding, brand development for growth companies, brand positioning for B2B services, and personal professional branding for leaders, CEOs, executive coaches, and entrepreneurs.

Both Awards are based on client satisfaction reflected by high-quality service ratings, for 10 Plus Brand's expertise in building both business brands and personal brands.

10 Plus Brand's services encompass all areas such as brand DNA decoding, brand strategies, content writing, website, SEO, social media, video production, logo design, blogging, etc.

2023 Champion Award

The Champion Award is Clutch's newest award, given to the top 10% of Clutch global winners. The Award recognizes business service providers across the world for their industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in their line of service.

Clutch CEO Sonny Ganguly said: "This year's honorees represent the best of the best on our platform, and I am thrilled to celebrate and commend these champions for their ongoing achievements and dedication to consistently exceeding their clients' expectations. The companies named to this list continue to set the bar high. Their devotion has not only enriched our platform but has also inspired others to strive for similar levels of distinction. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to witnessing their continued success in the future."

2023 Global Award

10 Plus Brand is also recognized as a Clutch Global Leader, by winning the 2023 Global Award in business branding, personal branding, multimedia digital marketing, and full service brand management.

"Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. For the sixth consecutive year, Clutch has honored its top B2B companies with the Global Award designation", says Clutch CEO.

"Our heart-felt thanks to our teams at 10 Plus Brand, consisting of brand strategists, content writers and editors, website custom-coders, web developers, SEO experts, business name and tagline experts, logo designers, graphic designers, video production crew, video editors, social media marketing experts, ghost bloggers, admin staff - you all made it possible!" said Joanne Z. Tan, founder, CEO of 10 Plus Brand, Inc.

"We also would like to thank our clients and partners. The only way to measure our success is through our clients' success, in helping them build their brand stature that leads to more customers and higher revenues," said Joanne Tan, who is also a top branding expert, executive coach, and digital marketing consultant.

View our recent work and reviews on 10 Plus Brand's Clutch profile

About Clutch: Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

