LF Edge Embraces Nanomq: A Testament To EMQ's Iot Innovation

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MORGAN HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2023 / EMQ , the pioneer of the world's leading open-source MQTT messaging platform, EMQX, proudly announces that NanoMQ has joined the LF Edge project portfolio. LF Edge is an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation, known for creating an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system.

NanoMQ is an ultra-lightweight and blazing-fast Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT ) broker optimized for IoT Edge. It is pivotal in unifying critical data in motion and data in use between Edge and Cloud, enabling efficient communication. NanoMQ has already become instrumental in scenarios such as Connected Cars and complements existing LF Edge projects like EdgeX Foundry and eKuiper.

"LF Edge's ecosystem continues to grow, and we are delighted to include NanoMQ in our portfolio of projects," said Arpit Jopshipura, General Manager of Networking, Edge, and IoT at the Linux Foundation. "Pioneering innovations in areas like enhanced Edge-Cloud Storage and IoT data transfer are pivotal in evolving collaborative open source solutions for edge and IoT."

"Edge computing's paradigm shift introduces new challenges in messaging. NanoMQ is designed to address these by facilitating data movement at the edge; it enables parallel processing of messages, heterogeneous computing across different OSes and CPUs, and data interoperability that integrates fragmented protocols. Our aim is to alleviate the burden on developers and speed up the industrial revolution. Together, we are committed to fostering a vibrant open source ecosystem," stated Jaylin Yu, Vice President of Edge Computing Solutions at EMQ and the initiator of the NanoMQ project. "Based on our successful and productive collaboration with the NNG project, we recognize the importance of open source projects working in harmony. LF Edge is an ideal environment for nurturing open source culture for our generation."

Originally designed as an MQTT broker, NanoMQ has expanded the scope of edge messaging and is widely adopted in commercial scenarios where performance and compatibility are critical, such as software-defined vehicles and robotics. NanoMQ's future roadmap includes evolving as a cross-domain messaging bus across vehicle-cloud and addressing data interoperability in sensor-fusion scenarios. For more information, visit the LF Edge NanoMQ Project Page .

To get started with NanoMQ, please visit the NanoMQ Product Page .

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and commercial adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at .

About EMQ

EMQ is a leading global provider in the MQTT-based Messaging Platform domain. Its flagship product, EMQX, is a robust and unified MQTT platform, serving as a foundational component for modern IoT solutions. It supports up to 100 million concurrent IoT device connections per cluster, boasts a throughput of up to 1 million messages per second, and ensures sub-millisecond latency. EMQX is trusted by over 20,000 enterprise users worldwide, connecting more than 100 million IoT devices, and catering to over 400 customers in critical IoT scenarios. This includes prestigious brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen, and Ericsson.

EMQ's global R&D center, a hub for innovation and development, is located in Stockholm, Sweden. With over ten offices spread across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, EMQ demonstrates its extensive global reach and commitment to providing top-tier IoT solutions on a worldwide scale.

