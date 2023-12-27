Djokovic Says He To Compete At Olympics In Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, the first racket of the
world, will compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Azernwes reports, citing Djokovic's telling in an
interview with the Indian magazine Sportstar.
"To win Olympic gold for my country would be something really
unique and special," Djokovic said.
Djokovic is 36 years old, he is the first racket of the world,
he now has 98 ATP titles on his account, including 24 wins at Grand
Slam tournaments - a record in men's singles.
The athlete is the bronze medalist of the 2008 Olympic Games in
Beijing and the winner of the Davis Cup (2010). In terms of the
number of trophies won in the Open Era (when the division of
amateur and professional tennis ceased to exist), Djokovic ranks
third after American Jimmy Connors (109) and Swiss Roger Federer
(103 titles).
The Olympic Games in Paris will be held from July 26 to August
11.
