(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, Peso Pluma gained more than 8.5 billion views on YouTube worldwide. The Mexican musical phenomenon beat Taylor Swift, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Bad Bunny in the fight for the first place, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

The hit of 24-year-old singer Ella Baila Sola with the Californian band Eslabón Armado took third place in the top 10 songs of the year in the United States.

The song initially went viral on TikTok and then became the first regional Mexican track to reach the Top 10 in the entire 65-year history of the Billboard Hot 100.

"I feel grateful that my music got to the top spot on YouTube," Peso Pluma told the Hollywood Reporter.

Born Hassan Emilio Kabande Laiha, Peso Pluma grew up in Guadalajara (Mexico). As a child, he dreamed of becoming a football star. At the age of 15, Peso began to learn how to play the guitar by watching YouTube videos, and was passionate about hip-hop and reggaeton music. He also wanted to become a rapper.

But, as NPR wrote, "he quickly realized that his voice–both hoarse and nasal–was not suitable for these styles of music. Thus, he joined the new wave of Mexican Generation Z, who returned to the traditional country music of their parents and grandparents, bringing his own view of norteñas, corridos and cumbia" (genres of Colombian music – ed).

This year, the Peso of Pluma became famous all over the world. He has been nominated for numerous awards, including the Billboard Latin Music Awards for Songwriter of the Year.

His third album, Génesis, claims to be the best Música Mexicana album at the upcoming Grammy ceremony in February 2024.