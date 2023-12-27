South Korea Has Imposed Sanctions Against Eight More North Korean Citizens

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Republic of Korea has imposed restrictions on eight more
DPRK citizens, including the head of the intelligence agency of the
People's Republic, for trading goods prohibited by international
sanctions, including weapons, as well as for illegal activities in
the cyber sphere as a response to the launch of an intercontinental
ballistic missile on December 18, Azernews reports, citing the Korean Foreign Ministry.
"Our government, responding to the launch of a long-range
ballistic missile on December 18, which seriously threatened
security and peace on the Korean peninsula and on the planet,
imposed independent sanctions against eight North Koreans
associated with the trade in sanctioned goods, including weapons,
as well as illegal activities in the cybersphere," Seoul said.
Among them is Lee Chang Ho, listed as the head of the
intelligence directorate of the General Staff of the Korean
People's Army. Seoul believes that the Secret Service is behind
hacker groups such as Kimsuky, Lazarus, and Andariel, who are
suspected of obtaining technology and foreign currency through
illegal activities.
"Our government indicated that provocations would have
consequences. We will continue to cooperate with the international
community, including the United States, and Japan, so that North
Korea understands this, stops provocations, and moves towards
denuclearization," the ministry said. This is the 14th package of
sanctions against the DPRK under President Yun Seok-yeol, whose
inauguration took place in May 2022. Restrictions now apply to 83
individuals and 53 legal entities.
