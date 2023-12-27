Xi Jinping: Unification Of Taiwan & China Will Definitely Be Implemented

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Taiwan will definitely be united with mainland China, Azernews reports, citing Chinese leader Xi Jinping
telling at the event dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the
birth of the founder of the People's Republic of China Mao
Zedong.
"We will resolutely prevent anyone from separating Taiwan from
China in any way," Xi Jinping said.
In 1949, Taiwan became a haven for the Government of the
Republic of China and the Kuomintang Party, which lost the civil
war to the Communists led by Mao Zedong. They did not recognize the
legitimacy of the new Chinese authorities and did not agree to
consider themselves part of the country subject to the
Communists.
Beijing does not recognize Taiwan's sovereignty and considers it
one of its provinces.
