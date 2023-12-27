               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Xi Jinping: Unification Of Taiwan & China Will Definitely Be Implemented


12/27/2023 3:11:09 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Taiwan will definitely be united with mainland China, Azernews reports, citing Chinese leader Xi Jinping telling at the event dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the birth of the founder of the People's Republic of China Mao Zedong.

"We will resolutely prevent anyone from separating Taiwan from China in any way," Xi Jinping said.

In 1949, Taiwan became a haven for the Government of the Republic of China and the Kuomintang Party, which lost the civil war to the Communists led by Mao Zedong. They did not recognize the legitimacy of the new Chinese authorities and did not agree to consider themselves part of the country subject to the Communists.

Beijing does not recognize Taiwan's sovereignty and considers it one of its provinces.

