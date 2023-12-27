Ronaldo Becomes Leader In Number Of Goals In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Portuguese Al-Nasr striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals
against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Arabian Football Championship match
and became the leader in the number of goals in 2023. The meeting
of the 18th round ended with the victory of Al-Nasr with a score of
5:2, Azernews reports.
Ronaldo converted penalties in the 19th and 68th minutes.
Anderson Taliska scored another goal for Al-Nasr (38th minute), and
Sadio Mane scored twice (76, 82). Abderrazak Hamdallah scored both
goals for the losers (14, 52).
Ronaldo, 38, scored 53 goals in 2023 and beat Paris
Saint-Germain's French striker Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich's
English striker Harry Kane, who scored 52 times each. PSG and
Bayern Munich will not play any more matches in 2023.
Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the Golden Ball, a five-time
winner of the Champions League, a European champion, and a winner
of the League of Nations. The Portuguese is the top scorer in the
history of national teams, European championships, Champions
League, and World Club championships.
During his career, the player played for Spanish Real Madrid,
becoming the top scorer in the club's history, English Manchester
United, Italian Juventus and Portuguese Sporting. In December 2022,
he joined Al-Nasr.
MENAFN27122023000195011045ID1107662771
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.