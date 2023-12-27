Ambassador Meets Secretary General Of Gulf Cooperation Council To Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Shahin Abdullayev, has met with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi to explore prospects for cooperation between the Council`s member countries and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi recalled his meeting with President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, during the Summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), held in Baku this November.

The GCC Secretary General stressed that the GCC member countries attach special importance to developing relations with Azerbaijan, highlighting numerous opportunities for enhancing ties between Azerbaijan and the GCC member countries in political, economic, investment, and other domains.

The two also discussed the steps to implement the GCC-Azerbaijan Joint Action Plan 2024-2028, approved in November.

The Joint Action Plan 2024-2028 between the GCC and the Republic of Azerbaijan, achieved through the collaborative efforts of working teams from both sides, covers several areas of mutual interest, including political coordination, trade cooperation, and investment opportunities.