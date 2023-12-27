Giyasli And Salahli Villages To Be Transformed To More Beautiful Appearance

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President Ilham Aliyev visited several villages during his visit
to Aghdam district on December 24. Two of these villages are
Kiyasli and Salahli Kangarli villages, Azernews reports.
Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, Bashir Hajiyev, told reporters about this.
Giyasli village is designed in a modern style through the
preservation of historical traditions. The total area of the
village is about 400 hectares. It is planned to resettle 4972
people in Giyasli village. A total of 1323 individual houses are
planned to be built in the settlement.
In the first stage, 656 individual houses will be built to
resettle 2546 people in the village.
A school for 540 places, two kindergartens for 180 places, and
other social facilities will be built in Giyasli village.
Alternative energy will be used in the village to save energy
resources.
Another Aghdam village, Salahli Kangarli, has a total area of
about 178 hectares. It is planned to resettle 1376 people in
Salahli Kangarli village. A total of 418 private houses will be
built in the village. In the first stage, it is planned to build
150 individual houses to resettle 850 people in the village.
A 480-seat school, an 80-seat kindergarten, and other social
facilities will be built in Salakhli Kangarli village.
