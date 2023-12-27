France's Attitude May Put It In Enemy Camps Against Azerbaijan - Irish Pundit

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijan-France relations have been ebbs and flows recently.
France's ambiguous support for Armenia, such as providing it with
lethal weapons and international anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric,
strictly damaged relations with Azerbaijan. Last week, Baku exposed
a French espionage cell, and the employees of the French embassy
were declared persona non grata on December 26, 2023.
Many experts put the blame on the French authority for worsening
relations between Azerbaijan and, especially, the failed foreign
policy of Paris. The South Caucasus is not the only region where
French foreign policy has reached an impasse. Paris carries out
unpredictable foreign policy in Ukraine, and it lost all its
leverage in Niger and so on. The crisis within the French
government gradually increased and reached such an extent that it
is impossible to hide it anymore. President Emmanuel Macron fired
Bernard Emie, the head of the Foreign Spy Agency, on the accusation
of failure in Africa, Ukraine, and the South Caucasus.
To clarify the issue, Azernews learned the
opinion of Irish political analyst and historian Patrick Walsh. He
noted that French-Armenian matrimony is based on a win-win policy.
Paris sees an opportunity to enter the South Caucasus with the help
of Yerevan to replace Russia. On its turn, Yerevan considers Paris
an important partner in the road leading to the EU.
“France has seen an opportunity in Armenia with Yerevan's pivot
to the West. Its objective is to replace Russia if it can. He said
that France is well positioned with its Armenian diaspora and past
good relations with Armenia. It has something Yerevan desperately
wants access to: a modern arms industry. It is also key to EU
entry. There are lots of mutual benefits in this relationship,”
Walsh said.
He underlined that Azerbaijan will obviously be concerned about
this. France has been one of Armenia's most supportive powers in
the past. It can provide Yerevan with sophisticated weaponry. The
Armenians see this as a "game changer". So it really puts France in
the enemy camp. Patrick Walsh emphasised that Armenia claims it is
only interested in defence, but the Armenian record is one that has
included a thirst for territory. With another government and at
another time, the priority may not be defensive.
As for the question of how long the tense relationship between
Azerbaijan and France could continue, he pointed out that this is a
situation that is likely to continue.
“Although a peace deal may settle things for now in the South
Caucasus, there is still a strong revanchist spirit in Armenia and
in the diaspora. Unfortunately, strong vigilance will be needed,
which is depressing because arms money would be better spent on
development and social improvements,” the pundit said.
He also touched on the issue of possible future resignations or
dismissals in the French government and noted that it is difficult
to say. However, he added that wrongdoers are always looking for a
victim to blame.
“It is difficult to say, but right across the West, there will
be changes. There are always scapegoats for policy failure and the
loss of influence in the Global South. These problems will not be
addressed by the sacking of individuals since they are geopolitical
failures related to a lack of realism in world affairs and being
tied too closely to Washington's interests. Ukraine and Gaza will
be the graveyard of many careers, military and political, in
Europe,” the Irish historian added concluded.
