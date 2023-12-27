Russian Landmines Kill 277 In Ukraine, Including 14 Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 277 people, including 14 children, have been killed by landmines and other explosive devices.

That's according to Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, the spokesman for the State Emergency Service, who spoke at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine-Ukrinform.

"Since the outset of Russia's large-scale invasion, 277 people, including 14 children, have died from explosive devices," the official said.

Another 608 people were injured, including 74 children.

Khorunzhyi noted that, since February 2022, SES bomb squads have neutralized 464,000 explosive objects across Ukraine, including 3,145 unexploded aerial bombs.

Currently, most of the demining efforts are focused on Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

Khorunzhyi noted that during winter, sappers are limited in demining opportunities due to snow cover and cold temperatures, while continuing to accept reports from the population and provide assistance on the ground.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the chief of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Kim, more than 750,000 hectares of land in the region are considered potentially mined, which is 30 percent of its entire territory.