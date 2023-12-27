War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 30 Enemy Attacks In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled 30 attacks by Russian invaders in six sectors as of 18:00 on Wednesday, with 49 combat engagements recorded across the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian fighter jets and helicopters struck ten areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit five areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts and four ammunition depots.

The enemy carried out 67 airstrikes and launched 12 attacks using multiple rocket launchers against the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine