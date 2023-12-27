Satellite Shows Destroyed Russian Landing Ship 'Novocherkasskʼ

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The New York Times journalist Christiaan Triebert has published a new satellite image of the remains of the destroyed large landing ship 'Novocherkasskʼ.
The photo was shared by Triebert on social network X, Ukrinform reported.
“The remains of a Russian Ropucha-class landing shop at the eastern port of Feodosia can be seen smoking and largely submerged on this Maxar satellite image collected yesterday December 26”, he wrote.
He added a second image from December 5 for comparison.
As reported, at night on December 26, Ukrainian defenders blew up the Russian large landing ship 'Novocherkassk' in occupied Feodosia.
At night on December 27, a large group of Russian security forces arrived in Feodosia to search for those responsible for the destruction of the 'Novocherkassk'.
