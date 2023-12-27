Satellite Shows Destroyed Russian Landing Ship 'Novocherkasskʼ

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The New York Times journalist Christiaan Triebert has published a new satellite image of the remains of the destroyed large landing ship 'Novocherkasskʼ.

The photo was shared by Triebert on social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“The remains of a Russian Ropucha-class landing shop at the eastern port of Feodosia can be seen smoking and largely submerged on this Maxar satellite image collected yesterday December 26”, he wrote.

He added a second image from December 5 for comparison.

SBU fightersover 500 Russian tanks this year

As reported, at night on December 26, Ukrainian defenders blew up the Russian large landing ship 'Novocherkassk' in occupied Feodosia.

At night on December 27, a large group of Russian security forces arrived in Feodosia to search for those responsible for the destruction of the 'Novocherkassk'.