Azerbaijan To Appoint Head Of State Security Service As Chairperson Of Interdepartmental Commission On Protection Of State Secrets

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The
Interdepartmental Commission on Protection of State Secrets in
Azerbaijan will be chaired not by the First Deputy Prime Minister,
but by the head of the State Security Service, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the relevant decree signed by President
Ilham Aliyev.
The status of the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of
State Secrets under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has
changed, and it is now the Interdepartmental Commission for
Protection of State Secrets.
