France Declares Two Azerbaijani Embassy Staffers Persona Non Grata

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. France has
declared two employees of the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris persona
non grata, Trend reports.
“France acknowledges Azerbaijan's decision to declare two
members of the French embassy's diplomatic staff in Azerbaijan
persona non grata. We categorically deny the accusations made by
Azerbaijan as the basis for its decision,” French Foreign Ministry
said in a statement.
French MFA emphasizes that its decision is a reciprocal
measure.
The Azerbaijani ambassador to France was summoned to the Quai
d'Orsay today to be informed of this development.
Meanwhile, on December 26, 2023, French ambassador to Azerbaijan
Anne Buyon was summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign
Affairs. She was informed that two embassy staff members had been
declared persona non grata by the Azerbaijani government due to
activities inconsistent with diplomatic status and in violation of
the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. These
individuals were instructed to leave Azerbaijani territory within
48 hours, as stated in the note handed over to the ambassador.
Earlier a French spy network was exposed in Azerbaijan. The same
network was also conducting activities in Ukraine, Moldova,
Georgia, and a number of nations in Eastern Europe, the Middle
East, and Central Asia.
The French embassy housed the agent network. They gathered
intelligence on delegates from several countries. The network tried
to broaden its sphere of influence in the region by identifying new
targets.
Many network members had previously served or were presently
serving in Azerbaijan, and others worked in other nations and
prominent international organizations.
As a result of the efforts of Azerbaijan's special services, a
French citizen, who had been a non-staff member of the French spy
network for many years, willingly worked with Azerbaijan's law
enforcement authorities. The source revealed a wealth of crucial
information, as well as documentation and documents pertaining to
the activity of French agents.
A number of people involved in intelligence activities relating
to Ukraine, Georgia, and Azerbaijan have been arrested as part of
the criminal case, and others are being investigated by
Azerbaijan's special services.
Extensive information about this is scheduled to be released
soon.
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107662752
