Minimum Wage On Rise In Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27.

According to the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Vedat Ishikhan, the minimum wage in the country from January 1 will be 17,002 Turkish lira ($579.38).

Currently, the minimum wage in the country is 11,402 liras ($388.55).