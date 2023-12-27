               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Minimum Wage On Rise In Türkiye


12/27/2023 3:10:11 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Minimum wage increased in Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Vedat Ishikhan, the minimum wage in the country from January 1 will be 17,002 Turkish lira ($579.38).

Currently, the minimum wage in the country is 11,402 liras ($388.55).

