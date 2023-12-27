Minimum Wage On Rise In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Minimum wage
increased in Türkiye, Trend reports.
According to the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Vedat
Ishikhan, the minimum wage in the country from January 1 will be
17,002 Turkish lira ($579.38).
Currently, the minimum wage in the country is 11,402 liras
($388.55).
