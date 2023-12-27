               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Former Head Of European Commission Dies


12/27/2023 3:10:09 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Former President of the European Commission, French politician and statesman Jacques Delors has died, the politician's daughter, the mayor of Lille Martine Aubry said, Trend reports.

According to the information, Jacques Delors was 98 years old.

The politician's daughter said he died in his sleep at his home in Paris this morning.

In January 1985, Jacques Delors became president of the Commission of the European Communities (EEC), which was renamed the European Commission in 1993. He led this organization for three terms - until the end of January 1995.

