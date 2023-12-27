Former Head Of European Commission Dies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Former President
of the European Commission, French politician and statesman Jacques
Delors has died, the politician's daughter, the mayor of Lille
Martine Aubry said, Trend reports.
According to the information, Jacques Delors was 98 years
old.
The politician's daughter said he died in his sleep at his home
in Paris this morning.
In January 1985, Jacques Delors became president of the
Commission of the European Communities (EEC), which was renamed the
European Commission in 1993. He led this organization for three
terms - until the end of January 1995.
