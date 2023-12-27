Tata Chemicals Honoured With International Recognition As Innovative Knowledge Enterprise

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 26 December 2023: Tata Chemicals Limited, one of India\'s leading science-led products and solutions companies, has been declared the most outstanding winner of the Global Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise (MIKE) Award for cultivating and converting their knowledge into superior products, services, and solutions. This recognition comes with a distinguished judging panel comprising 32 international experts representing 19 countries.



Tata Chemicals secured the award for its dedicated focus on innovation and knowledge management. The company fostered a culture of innovation by empowering knowledge workers and promoting strategic, visionary, and transformative leadership. It excelled in meeting customer and stakeholder expectations, in addition to investing in and delivering knowledge-based products, services, and solutions. Tata Chemicals also demonstrated a commitment to effective knowledge practices and systems for knowledge creation.



Talking about this achievement, Dr. Richard Lobo, Head of Innovation, R&D, Business Excellence and Chief Ethics Counsellor, Tata Chemicals Limited, said, \"Our mission and vision serve as the bedrock for a focus on Innovation and Excellence, while we serve society through science. This is delivered by our people championing innovations, continuous improvements, and the implementation of knowledge and skills to achieve our strategic objectives. This award symbolises our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, knowledge, creativity, adaptability, and collaborative learning within the organisation. We are thankful to the jury members for this acknowledgment. Such recognitions are always an encouragement and motivate the team.



The MIKE Award aims to identify the top one hundred global Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprises. Tata Chemicals has made it to this list along with several international players.





About Tata Chemicals Limited.



A part of the US$ 150 billion Tata Group, Tata Chemicals Limited, is a leading supplier of choice to Glass, Detergent, industrial and chemical sectors. The company has a strong position in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company Rallis India Limited. Tata Chemicals has world-class R&D facilities in Pune and Bangalore.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...