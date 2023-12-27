Egypt, AD Ports Group Sign Operation, Maintenance Deal Of Safaga Seaport

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Abu Dhabi based AD Ports Group (AD Ports), and Egypt's Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA) said that they signed a definitive concession agreement with for the development and operation of a multi-purpose terminal at Safaga Seaport on Wednesday.

This significant milestone reaffirms the strong trade ties between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt, an Egyptian government statement said.

The Safaga Port definitive agreement, sanctioned under the Law on the Granting of Commitment Contract issued on November First 2023, marks a significant advancement in the strategic partnership between AD Ports Group and RSPA, the statement added.

This collaboration will see an investment of USD 200 million over 3 years, aimed at developing a state-of-the-art facility within the strategic location of the Red Sea and will be the first internationally operated port serving the Upper Egypt region.

The total investment will cover superstructure, equipment, buildings, and utilities within the concession area to create advanced facilities and leading-edge infrastructure.

The terminal, spanning approximately 810,000 square meters, will feature a 1,000-metre quay wall and will handle diverse cargo types, including dry bulk, liquid bulk, containerized cargo, and Ro-Ro.

The project is expected to bring substantial economic impact, with cost savings and efficiency improvements to traders and businesses in the region.

The terminal is on track to become operational by 2025.

The agreement was signed at the Egyptian Cabinet headquarters in Cairo by Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group, and Major General Osama Saleh, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Red Sea Port Authority, in the presence of Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Egypt's Prime Minister, Lieutenant-General Kamel El Wazir, Egypt's Minister of Transport, Mariam Al Kaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to Egypt, and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group. (end)

