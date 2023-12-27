Twenty Palestinians Dead, Others Injured In Israeli Occupation's Strike

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Twenty Palestinians died in a horrific massacre that targeted a house sheltering displaced people in Al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Yunis, the numbers are likely to increase, stated Health authorities in Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Health authorities added that the death toll from the Israeli occupation aggression increase to 21,110 people with more than 55,243 injured since October 7th, noting that the occupation intensified targeting the vicinity of Nasser Medical Complex.

The Health authorities in Gaza called on international organizations to take effective urgent steps to ensure the protection of the medical complex, its staff, the wounded and the thousands of displaced people there, as well as an urgent intervention to restart the Al-Shifa Medical Complex. (end)

