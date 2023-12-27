Turkish FM Discusses With US Counterpart Developments On Various Fronts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan tackled on Wednesday many matters with American counterpart Antony Blinken, namely the latest development in Gaza Strip, including the selling of F-16 Fighting Falcon, and the issue of Sweden joining NATO.

Turkish news agency (Anadolu) said the two ministers conducted their discussion in a phone call, asserting on the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Turkiye is seeking to purchase from the US the latest model F-16 Block 70 aircraft, as well as 79 modernization kits to upgrade its remaining F-16s to Block 70 level, the Turkish minister noted.

Fidan also told Blinken that the process regarding Sweden's NATO membership continues under the jurisdiction of the Turkish parliament. (end)

