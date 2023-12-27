Arab Parliament Thanks Kuwait For Positions Towards Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- President of the Arab Parliament (AP) Adel Al-Asoumi Wednesday expressed thanks to Kuwait's political leadership, topped with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for its patriotic stances towards Palestinian people.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement during an AP meeting on Palestine, Al-Asoumi said Kuwait's positions in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of Palestinians on their occupied territories have been noticed and witnessed over the history.

He referred to Kuwait's air bridge of humanitarian and relief aid to help Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip that have been subject to the Israeli occupation forces' aggression since October 7.

He indicated that a preparatory meeting was held for the AP plenary session due on Thursday that discusses situation in Palestine and Palestinians' sufferings.

Al-Asoumi underlined that the AP continues backing the Palestinian cause via parliamentary diplomacy, urging all agencies that could put pressure on the occupying Israeli entity to halt its aggression and violation on Gaza, and the citizens of the West Bank and Jerusalem. (Pickup previous)

