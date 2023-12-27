Egypt Asks Nationals To Leave Sudan Immediately

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Wednesday called on its citizens to leave Sudan quickly and not to travel to the war-ravaged neighboring country for their own safety amid a deterioration in the security situation there.

In a press statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry urged all Egyptians to leave Sudan soon even if they are away from the hotspots.

The ministry said that the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum has so far evacuated 18 Egyptian students and some of their parents who were stranded in the central Gezira State to which the military confrontations extended recently. (end)

