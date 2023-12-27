Kuwait Launches Website For Issuing Motor, Motorbike Insurance Certificates

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Insurance Regulatory Unit announced Wednesday launching a website for issuing and renewing the mandatory third-party motor insurance certificates for private cars and motorbikes as of January 1, 2024.

The website () allows car and motorcycles owner to issue new or to renew their insurance certificates through simple steps, Head of the IRU Mohammad Al-Otaibi said in a press statement.

The move is part of the state strategy for digital transformation of government services, he pointed out.

Al-Otaibi noted that during the website pilot period, car and motorbike owners have the choice to renew their insurance documents through the website or visiting an office of one of the authorized insurance firms across the country. (end)

tab









MENAFN27122023000071011013ID1107662734