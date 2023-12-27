AABU President, Pakistani Envoy Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Dec. 27 (Petra) -- President of Al al-Bayt University (AABU), Osama Nusier and Pakistan's Ambassador to Jordan, Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal, met on Wednesday to discuss scientific and academic cooperation between the two countries.In the meeting, Nusier highlighted the AABU's inception as well as its key programs, specializations, and projects. He cited the attention the AABU provides to its international students as well as its initiatives to draw in more enrollment.The Pakistani envoy in turn emphasized the depth of ties between Pakistan and Jordan, which is advantageous to both friendly nations and their respective peoples.