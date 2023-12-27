Devastation As Result Of Israeli Aggression Impedes Delivery Of Aid To People Of Gaza, Says UN

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Dec. 27 (Petra)-- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Wednesday that the scale of attacks and devastation as a result of the Israeli aggression against Gaza impedes the delivery of aid."Operational challenges due to insecurity, blocked roads, and a scarcity of fuel are also hampering the humanitarian response," OCHA said in a statement.OCHA warned of the impact of telecommunications blackouts on relief efforts, as access to communication and internet service remains unreliable.Furthermore, the UN said that the World Food Programme (WFP) reached about half a million people internally displaced in UN shelters south of Wadi Gaza with food parcels, wheat flour, high-energy biscuits and nutrition supplements.WFP is also assisting thousands of people outside shelters via partner distribution points and community kitchens, and the agency is working to deliver 50 tons of wheat flour to more than a dozen bakeries in Gaza.