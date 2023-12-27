AIG Initiates Donation Campaign To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) -- Airport International Group (AIG) initiated a company-wide donation campaign to help the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization's (JHCO) efforts to offer emergency and basic necessities for people in Gaza, such as relief, food, medical supplies, and other goods.The AIG Foundation, the executive arm of AIG's social responsibility initiatives, donated a total of JD25,000 to JHCO on behalf of the company in recognition of the work team's significant contributions, an AIG statement said Wednesday.The initiative, according to AIG, contributed to the collective effort that would help make a perceptible impact in the lives of people who are suffering immense difficulties and adversity.AIG collaborated with JHCO to support the food parcel packing effort, which aims to provide Gazans with essential livelihoods.A number of AIG employees, both male and female, dedicated their time and efforts to take part in this endeavor, which was recently hosted in JHCO's warehouses in Mafraq Governorate, northern Jordan.Furthermore, AIG employees from various departments took part in a blood donation drive conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Health's Blood Bank Directorate. Consequently, more than 130 units of blood were collected for the people of Gaza."In times of adversity, team unity is the greatest strength, embodying social solidarity with people facing unimaginable difficulties," AIG Foundation Chairman Omar Al Masri said.JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Al-Shebli expressed gratitude for AIG and its employees' efforts to support the "For Our People in Gaza" campaign.Al-Shebli said that the preparation and delivery of various forms of humanitarian aid to Gaza continues in collaboration and coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF).