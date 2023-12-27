               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan, Oman Talk Investment


12/27/2023 3:03:59 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, December 27 (Petra) -- Investment Minister Khulud Saqqaf and the Omani Ambassador to Jordan, Sheikh Fahd Alojaili, discussed Wednesday enhancing investment cooperation and bringing more investments to Jordan.
Saqqaf and Al Ajili discussed organising visits to promote investment opportunities available in Jordan and reviewing developments in the investment environment in the Kingdom.

MENAFN27122023000117011021ID1107662730

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search