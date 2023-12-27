Jordan, Oman Talk Investment

Amman, December 27 (Petra) -- Investment Minister Khulud Saqqaf and the Omani Ambassador to Jordan, Sheikh Fahd Alojaili, discussed Wednesday enhancing investment cooperation and bringing more investments to Jordan.Saqqaf and Al Ajili discussed organising visits to promote investment opportunities available in Jordan and reviewing developments in the investment environment in the Kingdom.

