Zarqa University Students Honour Gaza Slain Journalists With Photo Exhibition

Zarqa, December 27 (Petra) -- Zarqa University students Wednesday organised a photo exhibition of journalists who were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, showing pictures and stories of the slain journalists."The Story of a Picture" exhibition, organised by the College of Mass Communication, honoured the sacrifices of journalists and media professionals who lost their lives covering the Israeli war on the besieged enclave.Vice President for Academic Affairs Alaa El-Din Sadiq, who opened the exhibition, said, "The martyrs of the press and media in Palestine are true heroes who deserve to be celebrated and commemorated. They risked their lives to convey the facts and deliver news to the world in a fair, accurate and objective manner."