Three Israeli Soldiers Died In Gaza Battles

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 27 (Petra) -- The Israeli army announced Wednesday that three of its soldiers died in the northern Gaza battles, bringing the toll to 498 since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7.At least 164 Israeli soldiers have died since the start of Israel's ground invasion in the besieged enclave, according to the Israeli army.More than 2,110 were wounded since October 7, and 898 were injured since the start of the ground invasion in Gaza.