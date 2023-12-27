Death Toll In Gaza From Israeli War Tops 21,110

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, December 27 (Petra) -- The Israeli war on Gaza had killed over 21,110 Palestinians and injured more than 55,243, according to the spokesman for the Ministry of Health in the besieged enclave, Ashraf Qudra.According to a statement issued Wednesday, Qudra said during the past 24 hours, the Israeli forces committed 16 "massacres" against entire families, killing at least 195 people and wounding 325.The Israeli forces increased their targeting of the vicinity of the Nasser Medical Complex, raising fears of a scenario similar to what had happened at the Shifa Medical Complex, according to the statement.Qudra urged UN institutions to take "effective and urgent" action to protect the Nasser Medical Complex, its staff, the wounded and sick and thousands of displaced people sheltering there.