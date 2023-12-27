(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Celebrate New Year's Eve 7 times at Global Village







UAE, Dubai, December 27, 2023 – Global Village invites all to an unparalleled New Year's Eve experience, offering not just one but seven midnight celebrations in a single night!



From China to Turkey, guests are invited to revel in seven distinct New Year's celebrations with unique firework displays at the top of each hour, starting from 8 pm until 1 am.





Guests can explore 90+ cultures, 3,500+ shopping outlets, 250+ dining options, performances from 40+ countries, and 195+ rides and attractions, only at Global Village.

Gates open at 4pm and opening hours have been extended to 1 am until December 30th and to 2 am on Sunday December 31st.

Saturday, December 31st will be exclusively reserved for ladies and families at Global Village.





