Celebrate New Year's Eve 7 Times At Global Village

UAE, Dubai, December 27, 2023 – Global Village invites all to an unparalleled New Year's Eve experience, offering not just one but seven midnight celebrations in a single night!
From China to Turkey, guests are invited to revel in seven distinct New Year's celebrations with unique firework displays at the top of each hour, starting from 8 pm until 1 am.
Guests can explore 90+ cultures, 3,500+ shopping outlets, 250+ dining options, performances from 40+ countries, and 195+ rides and attractions, only at Global Village.
Gates open at 4pm and opening hours have been extended to 1 am until December 30th and to 2 am on Sunday December 31st.
Saturday, December 31st will be exclusively reserved for ladies and families at Global Village.
