Finalists Announced For The 10Th Annual Light Middle East Awards

The prestigious ceremony will take place on the last day of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, 2024, which takes place from 16-18 January

The main categories for 2024 are 'Project of the Year', 'Product of the Year' and 'Partner of the Year' with nominees including Atlantis The Royal and the Kingdom Centre Tower



Dubai, UAE:

As the 10th edition of the Light Middle East Awards approaches next month, the shortlisted entries for the awards ceremony have been officially announced. Taking place on the final day of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East on 18 January at the Palazzo Versace Dubai, the Light Middle East Awards aim to recognise excellence in the lighting industry and attract the attention of lighting professionals and enthusiasts from all over the world.

With three overarching categories, including 'Project of the Year', 'Product of the Year' and 'Partner of the Year', the awards are judged by an extensive panel of regional and international judges, led by jury chairs Martin Lupton and Sharon Stammers, the Co-founders of Light Collective UK.



Commenting on the awards, Abdul Muhsin, Show Director of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, said:“The Light Middle East Awards serve as a pivotal platform which celebrates innovation and achievement in the ever-evolving realm of lighting design and technology. As the event marks its 10th anniversary, it is a particularly significant time to recognise and honour the best in the industry.

“We have received an exceptional number of entries from industry professionals and organisations across the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In addition to recognising the leading lights from the region, our Project of the Year category recognises outstanding lighting projects internationally.”



Shortlisted entries for The 'Project of the Year' category for the MEA region include Atmosphere at the Burj Khalifa, Atlantis The Royal, Kingdom Centre Tower, 7 Tales, Chic Nonna, City Social, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, EL&N Yas Bay, the Fairmont HQ – Accor Headquarters in Dubai, FitnGlam at Dubai Hills Mall, the Islamic Arts Biennale, Ling Ling Dubai, Okku Dubai, Oman Across Ages Museum, the Samen Mosque and the Ministry of Tourism, Saudi Arabia.



The international 'Project of the Year' finalists are the Chapel of Sound in China, Delta in Oslo, the Kempinski Seychelles Resort, Masala Zone Piccadilly Circus, London, MSC World Europa, the Temple Complex at Gaya in India, The Church of Our Lady of Laeken in Brussels and the 'Universe' art installation for the 2022 Shenzhen-Hong Kong Biennale.



The 'Light Middle East Project of the Year – Ultimate Award' will celebrate the best overall project of the year and is awarded to the entry with the highest score overall from the jury.



The 'Product of the Year' award covers five categories, which include 'Indoor Lighting', 'Outdoor Lighting', 'Decorative Lighting', 'Intelligent Lighting Solutions' and the 'Peer Award – Product', a public voting category covering all shortlisted product entries. This award will be voted for online, live at the exhibition on 16 January.



The 'Indoor Lighting' finalists have been announced as Ghost by Bold Lighting, Kvisten by Fagerhults Belysning, Quinta by ERCO Lighting, SPIO by XAL and Vyko by Intra Lighting. For 'Outdoor Lighting', the shortlisted entries are Arpool Iris Trifecta by Filix, D-Wave by Linea Light Group, E-Framer by VICE LIGHTING DWC-LLC, Urba Deco by Thorn and Vader by Targetti. In the 'Decorative Lighting' category, Ensō by Catellani & Smith srl, Halley by Linea Light Group, LINEARlight Flex BACKBONE by Inventronics, Lysabel by Intra lighting and Modular Light by Bahar Aydınlatma San. Tic. A.Ş. have successfully made it to the final round.



The 'Intelligent Lighting Solution' finalists are the Air Quality sensor for the Modus System by Linea Light Group, Black Hole by Intra lighting, e:cue Genius 4CH & 8CH by Traxon e:cue, High Accuracy Positioning (HAP) by Zumtobel Group and the POET Creator Software by Skandal Technologies.



The 'Partner of the Year' award recognises manufacturers, suppliers and distributors that have demonstrated excellence in lighting innovation and collaboration between project and design teams, leading to successful lighting projects. The shortlisted companies for this coveted category are HSI Lighting, LEDFlex Group and the Zumtobel.

The sponsors for the Light Middle East Awards 2024 include Larsa Lighting who is supporting the event as Gold Sponsor. The Category Sponsors are NuLumenTek, the Linea Light Group, LEDFlex Group, Trilux, Lumina Lighting and Innovo, while the strategic partner for the awards is the Light Collective. More information on the Light Middle East Awards, as well as the complete list of finalists, can be seen here:

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is the leading exhibition for lighting, electrical engineering, and building technology, and returns from 16-18 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Over 1000 brands will be featured across 350 exhibitors and the theme for this year's event is:“Enlightened Futures: How responsibility will guide the future of buildings”.