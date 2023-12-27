To Serve The Community In Virginia, Family Law Attorney Minji Kim Teaches Free Seminars On Issues Such As Divorce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A long-time supporter and volunteer for the Asian-American Community, Minji Kim teaches pro bono seminars at the Korean Community Center of Greater Washington.

- Minji Kim, family lawyer in VirginiaFAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Minji Kim , Esq., a highly active volunteer in the local community, continues to teach seminars at the Korean Community Center of Greater Washington (KCSC). Most recently, Ms. Kim conducted a seminar on post-divorce modification. All of these seminars are free of charge.People who went through a divorce often wonder,“Circumstances changed, what should I do now?” Such changes in circumstances include major fluctuations in income or expenses, the situation of children, and the issue of retirement benefits. During her seminar, she explained the general issues, such as what the first steps are, how long it takes, and what to watch for in particular. There are also opportunities for participants to ask questions of Ms. Kim. Even though she consistently answers the questions based on the available facts, she always advises the participants that actionable legal advice requires a review of the file and an in-depth consultation.Minji Kim has been doing pro bono work at the Korean Service Center of Greater Washington (KCSC) since 2019, providing legal clinics (free consultations) in family law , divorce, landlord-tenant, civil, criminal (misdemeanor) and other matters that affect the lives of Asian American individuals and families. Moreover, since the beginning of her legal career, Ms. Kim has participated in volunteer efforts to support the community. Already during law school, she also served as a Management Board member at the International Center for Law and Religion Studies at Brigham Young University. In her first position after graduating from law school, Ms. Kim worked at the Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center (APALRC) in Washington, D.C., where she provided legal services to low-income individuals and families.Noted Minji Kim,“Teaching these seminars and helping affected parties is most rewarding volunteer work. While I am happily married with children, I feel for those whose relationship failed and who try to make the best of their post-divorce situation. Sometimes the circumstances are heart-breaking when children are involved. So, I try what I can to help them resolve such issues as efficiently and cost-effectively as humanly possible. While I cannot see all these problem issues through until there is a resolution, I can at least help these parties to get on the path toward a resolution.”About Minji Kim, Esq.Minji Kim is a family law trial and appellate attorney and a founding member of Prosper Law PLLC with offices in Annandale, Virginia and Ellicott City, Maryland. Ms. Kim is admitted to practice law in Virginia (VA), Maryland (MD), and the District of Columbia (D.C.). Ms. Kim graduated from J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. During law school, Ms. Kim worked as a judicial extern for Judge Ted Stewart in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah and for Justice Deno Himonas at the Utah Supreme Court. Also, Ms. Kim served as a Management Board member at the International Center for Law and Religion Studies. Ms. Kim is a member of the A. Sherman Christensen American Inn of Court I.Minji Kim, Esq.Prosper Law PLLCVirginia Office:4115 Annandale Rd, Ste 301Annandale, VA 22003(703) 593-9246 | (703) 656-4891 (fax)Maryland Office:3545 Ellicott Mills Dr, Ste 203Ellicott City, MD 21043(443) 901-8693 | (703) 656-4891 (fax)About The Korean Community Service Center of Greater Washington (KCSC)The Korean Community Service Center of Greater Washington's mission is to assist and empower Asian Americans and new immigrants to become well-adjusted and fully contributing members of the United States through social services, education, advocacy, and development of resources. Its vision is to promote the well-being and quality of life of Asian American community members. KCSC offers a variety of services and programs, which are guided by the following principles:* Person-centered, empowerment-based practice.* Culturally and linguistically competent provision of services.* Trauma-informed counseling.* Community-based outreach and education.* Development of helping partnerships, collaborations and alliances.Website:

